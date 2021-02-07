Tough getting out of bed on Mondays? Dunkin' is giving you some incentive: A free medium cup of hot coffee.



Dunkin' is doing free coffee every Monday in February. So, if you missed the first on February 1, you've got three more opportunities on the 8th, 15th, and 22nd. Now, that's LOVE baby!

Just make sure you're a DD Perks Rewards Member. You can sign up on the Dunkin' app or at DDPerks.com.

Your free cup of hot medium coffee can be any variety you like, including dark roast and Midnight.

It's not included Free Coffee Mondays, but Dunkin' recently introduced a Pink Velvet Macchiato, and it's a thing of beauty.

SOURCES: DunkinUS/Facebook; DDPerks.com; today.com