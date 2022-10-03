What a way to start the week! Ed Sheeran has just announced his North American tour for 2023, and it's bringing him back to Philly!

There are only 21 dates on Ed's "+–=÷x Tour" (or, for fans that don't relate to those symbols, lol, 'The Mathematics Tour'), and a stop in The City of Brotherly Love is one of them. YAY!

The last time Ed played Philadelphia was back in September 2018. With the COVID-19 pandemic interrupting so many artists' tour plans, we're long overdue for a visit from Ed.

We couldn't be more excited to share this news with you, since Ed Sheeran is one of the most-played artists on our station.

Ed's "The Mathematics Tour" is set to hit Lincoln Financial Field on June 3, 2023. The tour features special guests Khalid and Russ.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 14th at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com.

For those of you that want to get a jump on securing your tickets, there will be an exclusive SoJO 104.9 presale on Thursday, October 13th from noon-10 p.m. when you use the code SHIVERS.

But, because we're huge fans of Ed and huge fans of YOU, our listeners, we're giving you the chance to win your Ed Sheeran tickets BEFORE you can buy them starting Monday, October 10th. Keep listening to SoJO and make sure you have our station app so you're getting our alerts.

