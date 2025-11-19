There's a new Mexican restaurant in the area that everybody's buzzing about. You need to check it out soon.

El Toro del fuego is now open in Hamilton Township

It's called El Toro del fuego and it's on Arena Drive in Hamilton Township. The owner, Sam Zheng, is no stranger to the area. He also owns three local TacoRito restaurants (Robbinsville, Plainsboro, and Hightstown).

The grand opening celebration was a few weeks ago, and I've heard nothing but great reviews.

What sets this new restaurant apart from other Mexican restaurants is that you are the chef. Well, sort of. It's a unique concept. Keep reading.

There's a grill in the middle of each table

There's a grill in the middle of your table that you'll use to prepare your meal. Isn't that cool?

It reminds me of a hot pot restaurant, or a fondue place, but it's not. You're preparing a fresh Mexican feast.

The restaurant's slogan is, "A new fresh way to eat your tacos." Who doesn't love tacos?

Let me fill you in on the menu. You'll choose from an "All You Can Grill" or ala carte menu.

To start, you can choose from chips, salsa, Queso, or freshly made guacamole. There are also empanadas, Chicken Tortilla Soup, flautas, and more.

From the kitchen you can enjoy different types of tacos, Enchiladas, Chicharones, and more.

Try your hand at grilling your own meat for Carne asada, steak or chicken fajitas, butter garlic shrimp, chuleta, spicy salmon verde, ribeye steak, and more.

There are also delicious sides to compliment your meal.

There's a full bar

The tortillas are made fresh everyday, and bonus, you can have a Margarita (or other drink of choice) from the bar.

Head to this new, unique restaurant in Hamilton. It's perfect for date night, meeting friends, or a family dinner. Your kids will love the grill. You will too.

El Toro del fuego is located at 628 Arena Drive in Hamilton Township, NJ.

It's open for lunch (served until 3 PM) and dinner.

Check out the website by clicking here. Follow on Facebook here and Instagram here.

