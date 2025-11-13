There's a new bagel shop in the area that you'll want to check out pronto.

A local bagel chain has added a Hamilton Township (Mercer County) location.

Bagel Bazaar is opening in Mercerville Shopping Center, on Route 33 in Hamilton Township, near Party Fair.

The Grand Opening Celebration is on November 14

You may have already grabbed a bagel, breakfast sandwich, ultimate toast, wrap, sandwich, burger, or bakery treat. The soft opening was Tuesday and Wednesday (November 11 & 12), with the Grand Opening Celebration on Friday (November 14) from 5 AM - 5 PM. Join the fun.

The Bagel Crew is ready to greet you. Check out the really cool murals (you and your friends can take pics in front of them), and you can spin the prize wheel anytime between 9 AM - noon to win merch or free food.

Hamilton mayor, Jeff Martin, was on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony recently.

The shop's slogan is "It's always bagel time." I agree. There's nothing like a fresh bagel to start your day.

There are unique bagel flavors

The shop has all your classic favorites, as well as some unique bagel flavors like cranberry maple oat, rainbow, Asiago cheese, cheddar Habanero, and so many more.

Check out the menu HERE.

Bagel Bazaar has been around since the 1980s. The sign above the new shop says, "Born and Baked in NJ Since 1987."

There are more locations throughout New Jersey

There are other locations in Jackson, North Brunswick, Monroe, Bound Brook, Middlesex, Piscataway, and South Plainfield, with another location coming soon on Route 206 in Hillsborough.

Here's a question that always seems to cause a heated debate. What's best on a bagel...butter or cream cheese? Oh boy.

For me, it's butter, melted into all the nooks and crannies of the bagel after I toast it. I love a crusty, crunchy bagel. I know many prefer their bagel with cream cheese, though.

There is a big selection of spreads

Bagel Bazaar doesn't have just butter and cream cheese...it has an impressive selection of spreads like cheddar bacon, green olive, sundried tomato, chocolate chip cookie dough, and blueberry, just to name a few. Also, right now for the season, pumpkin pie and apple cinnamon.

There are tables inside, which make it the perfect place to catch up with a friend, bring the kids, bring a date, or get some work done on your laptop while enjoying a homemade bagel.

It's open for breakfast and lunch

Bagel Bazaar is open for breakfast, lunch, and catering orders.

Go check it out. It's located in the Mercerville Shopping Center on Route 33 in Hamilton Township, NJ.