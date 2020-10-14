Emergency Free Farm Market This Friday at Cure Insurance Arena

There will be another Emergency Free Farm Market, for those who have found themselves temporarily in need, this Friday (October 16th) at the Cure Insurance Arena, according to Facebook.

It may seem like things are slowly getting back to normal around here, with more reopenings, but, for some in our community, life is far from normal with job losses, illness, and more. The need for essentials is still great locally, which is why The United Way of Greater Mercer County and their partners are giving out fresh fruits, vegetables, and dairy. No one should have to worry about feeding themselves or their family.

Please tell those in need that the pickup is from Noon - 2pm (or while supplies last) in Parking Lot #2 of the Cure Insurance Arena. You don't need to register, and ID is not required, You just drive through, open your trunk, and the volunteers will put the donation box right in your car. You may also walk through and receive food.in the Cure Insurance Arena parking lot in Trenton. It's an absolutely FREE event.

The United Way of Greater Mercer County has partnered with The Rolling Harvest Food Rescue, the Lions club of Princeton, West Windsor, and Livingston, NJ, and The Barn at Gravity Hill to provide all of the fresh fruit, vegetables, and dairy products for those in need.

The organizers are asking that you please help keep everyone safe during the event. Please wear a face covering when going through the line. The volunteers handing out the food & dairy will be keeping a safe social distance, wearing face coverings, gloves, and will be regularly using hand sanitizer.

The Cure Insurance Arena is located at 81 Hamilton Avenue, Trenton.