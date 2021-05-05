Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics are being held at the Cure Insurance Arena and public clinics at Princeton University, according to Mercer County and Princeton University officials.

This is the perfect opportunity to get vaccinated if you have been unable to get an appointment, or couldn't get one at a time that works for your schedule. Maybe you needed a local appointment, due to transportations concerns. Here's your chance.

Below are the details for the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, according to the county Facebook page

The walk-in vaccine clinics will be held:

Today (Wednesday, May 5th), 8:30am - 5pm

Tomorrow (Thursday, May 6th), 8:30am - 5pm (or later based on supply for that day)

Friday (May 7th), 8:30am - 5pm

Saturday (May 8th), 8:30 am - 5pm

Incase you're wondering, vaccination staff will be administering the Moderna vaccine. You must be 18 and older to receive this vaccine, and don't forget, you will require a second dose, so ask the staff when you'll need to return.

It's first come, first served, so Walk-In vaccines will be offered until they're gone.

Princeton University public clinics will begin tomorrow (Thursday, May 6th), according to a press release. The State of NJ is making thousands of Pfizer vaccines available. You will need to be at least 16 years old and available 3 weeks later for the 2nd dose. The vaccines will be given out at Jadwin Gym on the University campus. You should register for these University clinics on the New Jersey Vaccine Scheduling System. Here are those dates: Tomorrow (May 6th), from 10am - 2pm/ 2nd dose May 27th from 10am - 2pm Tuesday (May 11th) from 9am - 5pm/ 2nd dose June 1st from 9am - 5pm Wednesday (May 12th) from 11am - 7pm/ 2nd dose June 2nd from 11am - 7pm.

President Biden just announced he has a new goal of getting 70% of American adults at least the first does of the vaccine by the 4th of July.

The Cure Insurance Arena is conveniently located at 81 Hamilton Avenue in Trenton.

To get to Princeton University's Jadwin Gym, put "Princeton University - Lot 21" into your GPS.