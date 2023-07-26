I would say about half of us went through an emo phase when we were younger, and half of those people are still in it. It's me. I'm still in my emo phase.

Of course, in High School and Middle School, I would live in Hot Topic at the Quaker Bridge Mall and try to prove to everyone how edgy I was. It was a lifestyle.

Since the Millennials and Gen Z kids who normalized "emo" are old enough to club, Emo Nights have been taking over the internet and every major club in different cities.

Philadelphia has been on the trend for some time, but I was trying to make plans with some friends to grab drinks in Philadelphia and noticed something odd. There are 3 emo nights within the span of about 2 weeks at different clubs in Philadelphia.

Don't get me wrong, this is so exciting because I will 100% be attending at least one, I just think it's crazy how popular this "Emo Night" trend is. What happens at these "Emo Nights" is just hilarious also.

Everyone usually dresses up in their old Hot Topic band T-Shirts and shows up to listen to the songs that remind them of their childhood like Green Day, Paramore, Evanescence, and more.

If you're looking to catch one of the 3 Emo Nights in Philadelphia happening within the next few weeks, you'll have to head to one of these 3 venues.

Moshulu in Philly on July 29th, Howl at The Moon in Philly on August 11th, and Underground Arts in Philly on August 5th. There are SO many Emo Nights in our area, you just have to keep your eyes open.

I'm just so excited that this trend has become so popular!

