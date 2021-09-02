Evacuation Order in Parts of Trenton, NJ Effective Immediately

Parts of Trenton, NJ are under a mandatory evacuation order as severe flooding is taking place.

The Delaware River is expected to crest soon and flooding will begin shortly in the area, officials are warning.

The neighborhood that has been evacuated is the Island neighborhood. Police were seen going door-to-door along Mount Vernon and Clearfield Avenues.

A total of 500 homes are evacuated. Police are shutting down utilities in the area, in the interest of safety.

Residents are being warned they'll may not be allowed to return for "at least one to two days."

"Just grab your essentials and get out as quick as you possibly can. The quicker you get out, there won't be any traffic jams. Any pets you can take, take them with you as well," Trenton Police Captain Jason Astbury says.