Philadelphia Says to Shelter in Place as Schuylkill River Hits Historic Flooding; Highways Closed

Officials are urging Philadelphians to shelter in place as the remnants of Ida barreled through the area.

As the water is running off it's causing extreme flooding in the area.

It has lead to road closures, and the Schuylkill River has officially hit Major Flooding stage. It's at 15.97 feet at 6 am.

The flooding has closed I-676 in Center Philadelphia.

"The Schuylkill River is forecast to rise to Major Flood Stage. There are multiple rescues from cars in floodwater," the city's Office of Emergency Management said.

If you live in a flood-prone area along the river you're being advised to shelter-in-place until further notice.

"If you live in a flood-prone area, (specifically in Manayunk and Eastwick) the city advises shelter-in-place, if safe to do so, until water recedes and it's safe to leave," the city said.