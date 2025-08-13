There’s a brand new place to celebrate a super special event in your life. Sometimes party planning can be really stressful, whether that’s a wedding, bridal shower, baby shower, birthday party or any other major event.

There are so many things to consider, like a guest list, where you’re going to get the food, which food you’re getting, entertainment, and so much more.

It can truly feel like a never-ending cycle of planning, but in the end, the final product is always worth it. If you’re looking for a beautiful space to host your next event, a space is opening in Lawrence Township, New Jersey, soon.

New Event Venue Comes to Lawrence Township

The spot is called The Cool Venue, and they have locations in Edison and Sayreville, New Jersey, as well. The space is so beautiful inside and is perfect for baby showers, birthdays, wedding receptions, bridal showers, corporate meetings, and more, according to their official website.

There’s no official signage or anything outside of the building, but from the looks outside, it looks like the space is pretty close to being finished indoors, and it looks beautiful.

Their website doesn’t list prices or capacity for this space yet in Lawrence, but I’m sure once things become more official, we’ll be able to get that information.

If you’re looking to book an event space soon, this may be the perfect venue for you.

The Cool Venue isn’t open yet in Lawrence, but it will be located at 2540 Brunswick Pike. It’ for sure something to keep an eye on for your special day.

