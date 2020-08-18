Everything New on Hulu in September

Good news Pen15 fans: The show, about the cruel reality of middle school (starring its creators, Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, as their 13-year-old selves), returns for its second season on Hulu on September 18. Hulu’s also getting a new Madagascar show, A Little Wild, the critically acclaimed indie Babyteeth, and the season premieres of The Simpsons, Archer, and Fargo. If older stuff’s more your thing, there’s also The Birdcage, The Terminator, or the all-too-timely Outbreak. Save us, Dustin Hoffman!

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Hulu in September:

Available September 1

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Jeopardy!: Episode Refresh (ABC)

50 First Dates (2004)

Absolute Power (1997)

Aeon Flux (2005)

American Dragons (1998)

An American Haunting (2006)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Anywhere but Here (1999)

Back to School (1986)

Bad Girls from Mars (1991)

The Bank Job (2008)

Because I Said So (2007)

The Birdcage (1997)

Broken Lizard's Club Dread (2004)

Call Me (1988)

Carrington (1995)

The Cold Light Of Day (2012)

Cool Blue (1990)

Criminal Law (1989)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

De-Lovely (2004)

Demolition Man (1993)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Employee of the Month (2006)

The End of Violence (1997)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Extreme Justice (1993)

The Festival (2019)

Hanoi Hilton (1987)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

Hoosiers (1986)

The House on Carroll Street (1988)

I Feel Pretty (2018)

The Impossible (2012)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

Jessabelle (2014)

Julia (1977)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976)

Love Is All There Is (1996)

Mad Money (2008)

Man of La Mancha (1972)

The Mechanic (1972)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Mr. North (1988)

Music Within (2007)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Notorious (2009)

The Omen (2006)

Outbreak (1995)

Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985)

Pieces of April (2003)

Practical Magic (1998)

Rambo (2008)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Religulous (2008)

Slow Burn (2007)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Stargate (1994)

The Terminator (1984)

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her (2001)

This World, Then the Fireworks (1997)

Top Gun (1986)

Trolls World Tour (2020)

Turkey Bowl (2019)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls (2007)

The Weight of Water (2002)

Wanted (2008)

The Woods (2006)

Available September 2

Hell on the Border (2019)

Available September 3

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016)

Available September 6

Awoken (2019)

Available September 7

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 1A (Hulu Original)

Available September 8

American Ninja Warrior: Season 12 Premiere (NBC)

Brother vs. Brother: Season 7 Premiere (HGTV)

Available September 9

Woke: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Available September 10

Prisoners (2013)

Available September 11

My Hero Academia: Episodes 64 - 76 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available September 16

Archer: Season 11 Premiere (FXX)

Available September 17

The Good Shepherd (2006)

Available September 18

Pen15: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Special (IFC)

Babyteeth (2019)

The Fight (2020)

Gemini Man (2019)

StarDog and TurboCat (2020)

Available September 20

The Haunted (2020)

Available September 21

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards: Special (ABC)

Available September 22

Filthy Rich: Series Premiere (Fox)

The Addams Family (2019)

Available September 23

Cosmos: Possible Worlds: Special (Fox)

If Loving You Is Wrong: Complete Season 5 (OWN)

Available September 24

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans (2019)

Available September 25

Judy (2019)

Available September 26

The Wilderness of Error: Series Premiere (FX)

Available September 28

Bless the Harts: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Bob's Burgers: Season 11 Premiere (Fox)

Family Guy: Season 19 Premiere (Fox)

Fargo: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

The Simpsons: Season 32 Premiere (Fox)

Available September 29

Inherit the Viper (2020)

Trauma Center (2019)

Available September 30

Southbound (2015)