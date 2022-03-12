JACKSON — Some big improvements are coming to Six Flags Great Adventure for the 2022 season.

It's the largest array of improvements in the parks' nearly 50-year history, including new dining, rides, animal experiences, and events.

Guests will see beautification and modernization efforts throughout the theme park and Wild Safari, according to a park statement. Details include increased capacity in rides, food service, and admissions.

One of the additions for 2022 will please thrill-seekers with the return of "Medusa." The seven-looping roller coaster was unveiled in 1999 as the world's first floorless, top-rail roller coaster. The ride was re-branded to Bizarro a decade later. But, now in 2022, it will return to its original form with a new color palette logo and Gold Rush-era backstory.

Wild Safari Giraffe Encounter Tour from truck (Robie Capps/Courtesy Six Flags)

Sawyer the white rhino (Courtesy Six Flags)

For junior thrill-seekers, the park will offer eight rides, all perfect for parents to enjoy with little ones like the Lil' Devil Coaster, the kiddie counterpart to Jersey Devil Coaster.

The Wild Safari welcomes three new giraffe calves, a new male rhinoceros, and an array of spring babies. The Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure will also feature a new audio tour that guests can stream from any mobile device.

The New "Giraffe Encounter" Safari VIP Tour is an off-road adventure on military-style open-air trucks with tour guides through seven sections of the Wild Safari. The cool part is guests will have the opportunity to hand-feed giraffes.

Courtesy Six Flags

Barnstormer Courtesy Six Flags)

To shorten wait times, single ride lines will enable rides to operate with the maximum number of guests.

To improve the guest experience through enhanced ride line speed and efficiency, Six Flags will transition its The Flash Pass Q-bot to mobile Q Smart Technology. With the touch of a button, guests will be able to spend less time on lines.

Six Flags will also expand its culinary options with freshly roasted rotisserie chicken added to the menu at Granny's, which is also getting an entirely new interior. Sweet Treats will add freshly-brewed coffee creations.

Sawyer the white rhino (Courtesy Six Flags)

Green track paint the Medusa ride (Courtesy Six Flags)

New pavilions, electric vehicle charging stations, and a Summer Vibes Festival where guests can immerse themselves in a kaleidoscope of color from July 16 to Aug. 14 round out the many new improvements coming to Six Flags this season.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

