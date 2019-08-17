Everything You Need to Know for Saturday’s Backstreet Boys Concert in Philadelphia

The Backstreet Boys are going to be performing in Philadelphia tonight (August 17) at the Wells Fargo Center as part of their DNA World Tour.

Here's everything we know about tonight's show, which should be VERY popular:

DOORS to the venue open at 7:00 pm

to the venue open at 7:00 pm The CONCERT starts at 8:00 pm

starts at 8:00 pm There is an opening act, Baylee Littrell. (Yes, Baylee is BSB singer, Brian Littrell's 16-year-old son.)

PARKING is available at the venue, of course. You can purchase a parking spot in advance for $38 online using the Wells Fargo Center's SpotHero app. The Wells Fargo Center has not publicly posted the cash parking rates for tonight, but when I've seen shows there recently it was $40 to park for the evening.

By the way, the Backstreet Boys actually hold the Wells Fargo Center record for the highest attended concert in the arena's history. Yeah, their stop for the "Into the Millennium" tour on September 30, 1999 broke the venue's attendance record. WHOA!

If you want to see a preview of the expected setlist for tonight's concert, we've got some of that posted on WPST.com as well. Of course, that post may contain some concert spoilers. If you don't want to see the setlist before the show, that's OK.