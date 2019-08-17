LOOK: Here’s the Setlist We Expect for the Backstreet Boys Concert Tonight

Are you going to the Backstreet Boys tonight on their DNA World Tour? If you're like me, you like to know what songs the band will perform ahead of time. Not everyone is like that, however, and I understand that.

By the way, we've got EVERYTHING you need to know for tonight's concert (like parking information and more) posted for you on WPST.com. Just click here for more.

So I must warn you that there are spoilers ahead: We know that many concert-goers like to be surprised. So if you don't want to see the setlist for the show, look away.

We dug into Setlist.fm and some Twitter reports to see the songs the guys have been performing in recent shows and if you're headed to the show, you're going to see an AWESOME show.

The guys perform about 30 songs BEFORE the encore each night. WHOA!

SPOILER ALERT:

Here's the setlist we think you'll see tonight, based on recent posts:

SETLIST:

"Everyone"

"I Wanna Be With You"

"The Call"

"Don't Want You Back"

"Nobody Else" (Brian solo)

"New Love"

"Get Down"

"Chateau" (Howie solo)

"Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely"

"Incomplete"

"Undone"

"More Than That"

"The Way It Was" (Nick solo)

"Chances"

"Shape of My Heart"

"Drowning"

"Passionate (AJ & Kevin duet)

"Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)"

"As Long as You Love Me"

"No Place"

"Breathe"

"Don't Wanna Lose You Now"

"I'll Never Break Your Heart"

"All I Have to Give"

"Everybody (Backstreet's Back)"

"We've Got It Goin' On"

"It's Gotta Be You"

"That's the Way I Like It"

"Get Another Boyfriend"

"The One"

"I Want It That Way"

Encore:

"Don't Go Breaking My Heart"

"Larger Than Life"

Of course, every concert is often a little different, so it's likely there will be some surprises during the show. The Backstreet Boys are incredible performers, so it's likely you'll have a great time no matter what.

Get more information about the show (like times, parking information and more) right here.