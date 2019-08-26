Everything You Need to Know for Wednesday’s Shawn Mendes Concert in Philadelphia

Shawn Mendes is returning to Philadelphia for the first time in quite, and we can't wait. He's bringing special guest Alessia Cara with him to the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday (August 26).

Here's everything we know about the show:

DOORS to the venue open at 6:30 pm

to the venue open at 6:30 pm The CONCERT starts at 7:30 pm

starts at 7:30 pm Alessia Cara will be the opening act for the concert.

TRAFFIC NOTE: It is important to note that both traffic and parking in and around the Wells Fargo Center could be extra busy on Wednesday night. The Philadelphia Phillies will be taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates at 6:05 pm on Wednesday.

With both events overlapping in the busy complex, you'll want to makes sure you allow for traffic. Mass transit is always an option as the Broad Street Line conveniently drops off at the complex.

PARKING is available at the venue, of course. You can purchase a parking spot in advance for $38 online using the Wells Fargo Center's SpotHero app. The Wells Fargo Center has not publicly posted the cash parking rates for tonight, but when I've seen shows there recently it was $40 to park for the evening.

If you want to see a preview of the expected setlist for tonight's concert, we've got that posted on WPST.com as well. Of course, that post may contain some concert spoilers. If you don't want to see the setlist before the show, that's OK.