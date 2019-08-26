LOOK: Here’s the Expected Setlist for Wednesday’s Shawn Mendes Concert in Philadelphia

Are you going to see Shawn Mendes on Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center for his concert with special guest Alessia Cara?

Well, if you're like me, you like to know what songs the band will perform ahead of time. Not everyone is like that, however, and I understand that.

By the way, we've got EVERYTHING you need to know for Wednesday's concert (like parking information and more) posted for you on WPST.com. Just click here for more.

I must warn you that there are spoilers posted below because I know that not every concert-goer likes to see the setlist. Many like to be surprised by the order of songs that are performed. So if you don't want to see the setlist for the show, look away.

I dug into Setlist.fm and some Twitter reports to see the songs that Shawn has been performing in recent shows. One thing is for sure, if you're headed to the concert, you're going to see an AWESOME show.

Here's the expected setlist, via Setlist.fm:

Lost in Japan

There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back

Nervous

Stitches

Senorita

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Mutual

Bad Reputation

Never Be Alone

I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) (Whitney Houston cover)

A Little Too Much / Because I Had You / Patience / When You're Ready

Life of the Party

Like to Be You

Ruin

Treat You Better

Particular Taste

Where Were You in the Morning?

Fallin' All in You

Youth

If I Can't Have You

Why

Mercy

Fix You (Coldplay cover)

In My Blood

Of course, every concert is often a little different, so it's likely there will be some surprises during the show.

Get more information about the show (like times, parking information and more) right here.