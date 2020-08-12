Ewing Helping Hands Needs Your Donations to Feed Hungry Families

Credit - Ewing Helping Hands/Facebook

I overheard a conversation in the grocery store the other day about a group in Ewing that was doing wonderful things in their town during this pandemic, so decided to look them up on Facebook, to see what it was all about. It's called Ewing Helping Hands , and you can help them.

Here's what I found out. Back in the spring, when the coronavirus pandemic started to affect our area, and schools were shut down, a Ewing Middle School teacher quickly recognized an urgent need. He heard that one of his school families didn't have enough food....and there had to be more.

His name is Patrick Jones, a teacher at Ewing's Fisher Middle School. He quickly responded to the urgent need, then, sprung into action to help hungry families all over Ewing by creating, " Ewing Helping Hands ." With the help of volunteers, the group has flourished. It went from helping one Ewing family to now helping dozens of Ewing families, who have been struggling to put food on the table during this challenging time.

But, we all know groups like "Ewing Helping Hands" needs community support. That's where you come in. Jones has turned his family home into the staging area for your food donations. His mother, Deborah Jones, posted on Facebook that Patrick apologized for taking up their family dining room, side room, and her beloved "She Shed" with all of the food donations, but, she wouldn't have it any other way, saying, "I can honestly tell you we wouldn't have it any other way because each and every one of you (over 500 Facebook members and many other supporters too) inspire me, us, daily and remind us, show us the importance of helping, reaching out and being kind to others, and that will forever hold way more meaning in my heart than any time ever spent in my summer side room, she shed or dining room."

You can make a difference. Here's how you can help:

"Ewing Helping Hands" accepts donations of perishable and non-perishable foods (you can do a porch drop off or arrange for a socially distanced pick up) and gift cards to grocery stores. They also accept monetary donations, big or small. Click on their Go Fund Me HERE . They also have an Amazon Wish List . Please help. Jones and his group would like to help as many Ewing families as they can.

If you would like to help or if you or someone you know in Ewing needs help feeding themselves or their family, just message the group on their Facebook page or email ewinghelpinghands@gmail.com.

We need more people around like Patrick Jones. Thank you for all you and your volunteers are doing.