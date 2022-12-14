Factory Donuts Coffee ‘N Chicken Re-Opens in Philly. More Locations to Come!

Donuts, coffee and chicken?? What a delicious combo! If you're looking for savory and sweet, you'll be happy to see this.

Factory Donuts, a Bucks County-based donut brand is bouncing back after falling victim to the pandemic. They’ve just rebranded under new ownership and have re-opened in Philly, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia.

They’re now known as Factory Donuts Coffee 'N Chicken, and they’ve reopened in Mayfair at 7114 Frankford Ave.

Before, Factory Donuts was branded as just a donut shop. But now, chicken and coffee and in the mix!

This is the perfect place to grab a bite for breakfast or lunch! Their menu includes fried chicken sandwiches, chicken wings & tenders, fries, a variety of breakfast egg sandwiches.

As for the donuts, their original specialty, they have delicious flavors such as carnival, golden monkey, dirty monkey, chocolate delight, strawberry cheesecake and more!

And can't forget the coffee! You can choose American coffee, cappuccino, salted toffee marshmallow latte, chocolate caramel kiss latte and more!

And there are more locations to come! Their website says they have a location coming soon to Turnersville NJ at Fries Mill Plaza 245 Fries Mill Rd. No word yet on when that'll be opening.

According to Philadelphia Business Journal, they’re going full speed ahead with expansion, as they’re currently in lease negotiations for eight new locations, and they’re looking for two more. What a comeback!

When we get word of where the other locations will be opening, we'll keep you posted!

