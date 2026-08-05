New Jersey is well known for its fabulous pizza, especially in Mercer County, so it's no surprise that Barstool Sports founder, Dave Portnoy, made another stop in the area to give a new One Bite Pizza Review.

Dave Portnoy made a surprise visit to Vincent's Pizza in Hamilton on August 4

El Presidente quietly visited Vincent's Pizza on Nottingham Way yesterday (Tuesday, August 4) for a bite. He's shown below with owner, Michael Sciabbarrasi.

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Michael Sciabbarrasi Michael Sciabbarrasi

I had a great chat with Sciabbarrasi, who was excited about Portnoy's surprise visit. He said he felt bad that he didn't make the pie crispier, the way Portnoy tends to like his pizza, but he had no idea who he was making one of his popular pies for.

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The famous score isn't known yet, as Sciabbarrasi was busy in the kitchen making one of his popular cheesesteaks, but he's anxious to see what Portnoy thought. Of course, fans of Vincent's Pizza think the pizza deserves a high mark. When I asked Sciabbarrasi what Portnoy was like, he immediately said what a great guy he is...funny, and a true gentleman. He didn't hang out for long, and Sciabbarrasi wasn't sure if stopping in Vincent's Pizza was the sole reason he was in the area.

Vincent's Pizza via Facebook Vincent's Pizza via Facebook

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Vincent's Pizza has been a favorite in Hamilton Township for 46 years. Sciabbarrasi's father bought it way back in 1980, and it's been family-run ever since. If you're a tried and true Hamiltonian, you probably remember that it was a Dairy Queen before it became Vincent's Pizza.

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Stop by Vincent's Pizza and give it a try. You won't be disappointed. It's known for its amazing Brooklyn Pie (pictured above) and cheesesteaks.

Vincent's Pizza is located at 2617 Nottingham Way in Hamilton Township, NJ.