Fairytales as a kid are like stepping into a world where anything is possible.

They're full of enchanted forests and talking animals and it's such a huge part of everyone's childhood.

Every story feels like a new adventure, where heroes always find a way, and magic is just around the corner.

When you were younger, I'm sure you were told the stories of Cinderella and Goldilocks, but what if you could experience these amazing stories in real life right in New Jersey?

Visit Fairytale Forest, Now Open in Oak Ridge, New Jersey

Well, actually you can! Fairytale Forest in Oak Ridge, NJ, is finally reopening after being closed since 2003, according to NJ.com.

Inspired by famous Fairy Tales, this adorably magical amusement park had its soft reopening on August 8th and now, you can pack up the car and explore it for yourself!

The park is known for one-of-a-kind attractions like the Giant Shoe, Humpty Dumpty, and Little Red Riding Hood, offering a nostalgic experience for families.

If you want to grab the family and go for a visit, Fairytale Forest in Oak Ridge, New Jersey will operate from Wednesday to Sunday until Labor Day, and then only on weekends.

The season will wrap up in October, but a full reopening is planned for May 2025, featuring a grand ceremony, a carousel, and special twilight hours.

There's no such thing as too many theme parks in New Jersey so this is really exciting that after all this time we get to experience all of these amazing attractions again!

You can visit Fairytale Forest's website, here for more information!

