You grab the popcorn, I'll grab the Slurpee and then I'll grab us killer seats.

That's right, a new AMC Movie Theater opened up in Jackson!

Well, sort of....

Our production director, Mario, has a very creative 8-year old daughter named Giavanna. (I call her G)

Instead of sitting down to watch television, Giavanna decided to put her creativity to the test and put together this adorable activity for her family one rainy afternoon.

That's right, she put together her very own AMC Movie Theater!

This is the entrance. (And between you and me, the security looks a little lax)

And like many other theaters I'm sure you've attended, you could not get in without a ticket.

I'm kind of curious what she charged for the movie ticket. Is it cheaper than most places?

And you and I both know you can't have a movie theater without a snack bar. I must say that I am pretty impressed with the variety that is available.

Wow! $3.00 for buttered popcorn?! I suggest we all fill up.

And watch out for the girl behind the snack bar. I heard she steals some popcorn off the top of your bucket!

Hmmm...that's funny. She also looks a lot like security.

This idea was so clever.

You still have time to give something like this a try because there are rainy days still to come this summer. It's inevitable.

That does not mean the fun has to stop.

Be like Giavanna and put your creativity to the test this Summer.

If you pull together an activity you are proud of, email me at Nicole.Murray@townsquaremedia.com so I can share it with other families who may want to give it a try!

Here are some other New Jersey attractions you and the family should try:

