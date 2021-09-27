The Halal Guys Coming Soon to Newtown, PA

Great news. The Halal Guys Chicken & Gyro restaurant will be opening soon in The Village at Newtown shopping center, next to popular pet store, Dogs and Cats Rule.

I was at the 20th anniversary celebration of Dogs and Cats Rule yesterday (Sunday, September 26th) talking with the store's owner, George Parente, and he was the one that told me the news.

The store next to Dogs and Cats Rule was occupied by The Melt Shop, a specialty grilled cheese restaurant, but, it's closed now, most likely a casualty of the pandemic. Parente said The Halal Guys recently got approval to move in.

It's not the first new location in this area. One just opened not too long ago in Mercer Mall on Route One South in Lawrenceville, NJ. I had never heard of The Halal Guys before the Mercer Mall location opened. If you've never heard of the hot spot, I did some online research and found out that it's not new at all. It's been around since 1990, and there are other locations in East Brunswick, New Brunswick, Newark, Philadelphia, and King of Prussia. The Halal Guys website says it's one of the fastest growing restaurant chains in America. It's authentic American Halal food....chicken, gyros, and falafel platters. The business started as hot dog carts in New York City, but, changed to halal food to feed Muslim taxi drivers, who had little choices for food in the city at that time. The sidewalk carts then expanded to restaurants because of their popularity.

Checking out the online menu made my mouth water. The Halal Guys offer chicken, gyro, and falafel platters...you can do a combo of any of those too. They also have gyro, chicken, and falafel sandwiches. There is hummus, rice, french fries, and more as sides, with baklava and cookies for dessert. Yum. They offer catering as well.

No word on when the Village at Newtown location will open, but, hopefully, it's soon.

The Village at Newtown is located on South Eagle Road in Newtown, Bucks County, PA.

