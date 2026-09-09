Some may argue that New Jersey has produced more star power than any other state in the nation. We’re home to celebs from every field and industry.

But who is the most famous person from each of the 21 counties in New Jersey? We made a (subjective) list below. Did we get it right? You’ll have to tell us what YOU think.

New Jersey is Home to Some of the Most Famous Entertainers Ever

Our list of the most famous person from each county in NJ includes a LOT of entertainers. After all, there were some obvious ones like Whitney Houston and Frank Sinatra.

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But what about the rest of the state? The list is full of names beyond Whitney and Frank.

New Jersey’s Contributions Run Deep

New Jersey’s contributions to the world run much deeper than just the entertainment industry. Our list includes authors, historical figures, athletes, and more.

Plus, we found some VERY impressive “runners up” for each county across the Garden State as well.

Our List of the Most Famous People From New Jersey

In some cases, they were born in New Jersey. In some cases, they were raised in New Jersey or called NJ home for a portion of their life.

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Either way, we are claiming every celebrity listed below as our own.

Did we get it right? Did we leave anyone off our list? Keep scrolling to see what we said about YOUR county.

From Atlantic County to Warren County, here's our list of the most famous person from every New Jersey County: