Professional hockey is back in Trenton for the first time since 2013.

The home opener for the Trenton Ironhawks is October 24

The new Trenton Ironhawks' home opener is coming up on October 24th on their home ice at the Cure Insurance Arena. The puck drops at 6 PM against Adirondack.

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Single-game tickets for the Trenton Ironhawks go on sale September 16

Season memberships have been on sale for months. Single-game tickets go on sale today (Wednesday, September 16) at noon. You can buy your tickets through the official Ironhawks ticket page and on Ticketmaster. Prices start as low as $25 per ticket.

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"The excitement continues to build for our inaugural season, and we’re now one step closer with our individual game-day tickets going on sale on Wednesday,” said Bob Ohrablo, President of the Ironhawks. “Demand for season membership has been incredible, and we expect a similar response for our individual games. We look forward to welcoming hockey fans from across New Jersey, Philadelphia, and New York to Trenton to experience the future stars today.”

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The team's jerseys were just revealed

The team just revealed its home and away jerseys. I love the team colors and logo. Check them out below.

Trenton Ironhawks Trenton Ironhawks

Jerseys go on sale in person and online on October 2

If you'd like a jersey of your own, they go on sale in person on Friday, October 2, at the Cure Insurance Arena, during the Hockey Ice Breaker event and Ironhawks Open House featuring The College of New Jersey and William Paterson University. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Jerseys will be on sale throughout the event.

Replica jerseys will also go on sale online on Friday, October 2. That gives you plenty of time to grab one to wear at the home opener on October 24.

Let's go Ironhawks!