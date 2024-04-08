The Philadelphia Fan Expo is happening soon in 2024 and it’s going to be an amazing one this year. If you’re into comics, TV shows, gaming, and things of that nature, this will be like a giant playground for you.

This 3-day long event is taking over the Pennsylvania Convention Center and will be 3 days of your favorite celebrities, lots of cosplay costumes, and a lot of "nerding" out over some of our favorite movies, video games, and comics.

When Is FanExpo Philadelphia In 2024?

The event is all going down in a little over a month from May 3 to May 5, 2024.

It will all be happening at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and so many amazing panels, meet and greets, and signings are available for you to check out and purchase tickets to.

There are so many celebrities from the Star Wars franchise, The Office, National Lampoon, Star Trek, Saved By The Bell and so much more appearing for meet and greets, signings, and more.

With the purchase of your ticket, you’ll also be able to take a seat at different celebrity Q&A sessions, check out some of the amazing cosplays, and take part in some of the really cool fan meetings that will be happening all weekend.

Tickets are officially on sale now and you can buy either a single-day ticket or purchase tickets to all 3 days.

If you plan to go to signings or meet and greets with some of the celebrities who will be attending, you can also purchase those separately online here!

