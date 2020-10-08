Farina Family Frightmare on Moro Drive in Hamilton Township

Looking for some safe Halloween fun in our area? I just saw on Facebook that the Farina family in Hamilton Township is inviting the community to their "frightmare" again this year.

The Farina family took their love for Halloween and turned their local neighborhood street into a cool attraction. I was reading through the posts and it seems as if it's expanded this year. Last year it was the Farina family and their one neighbor, and now this year, more neighbors got in on the fun.

It's on Moro Drive in Hamilton Township, with 7,9,11, and 15 Moro Drive a part of the spooky display. I just googled the addresses...you can take Quakerbridge Road or Flock Road to get there. It's not far from Mercer County Park.

It's open from now through Halloween, 6-10pm, nightly, so take a drive and go check it out. You can stay in your car or see it from the sidewalk, socially distanced. They've made a lot of the props themselves, have light shows, and other surprises. Here's a little warning...beware of The Frightmaster. Lol. There's a haunted forest, a graveyard, which has been updated (if you've been there before, that's good to know), a monster playground, and a big ship filled with zombies, who aren't welcomed at the skeleton beach resort. Uh oh.

This looks like so much fun, I'm definitely going to stop by with my family. Judging by the pictures, there's a lot to see.

This reminds of the Martel's home, also in Hamilton Township, that goes all out for Christmas and invites the community. The Martel family is about to be featured on the ABC Show, "The Great American Light Fight" this season. ABC should do a Halloween version and feature the Farina family and their neighbors.

If you're in the area, go check it out. You can follow them on Facebook for more details.