The hits keep coming for one small, local business.

Jasmine's Nadas, a restaurant at the Trenton's Farmers Market in Lawrence Township, New Jersey, has had its share of bad luck. The restaurant got hit by a car not once, but twice, and that's not all. Keep reading.

Jasmine's Nadas was burglarized early Thursday morning

The quaint restaurant had just reopened after being repaired for the second time ,and was preparing for its Grand Reopening Celebration on Saturday (June 28), when it was burglarized in the middle of the night. The suspect not only took money but the business' phone, food, and left the refrigerator ajar, so the rest of the food was spoiled by the time owner, Jasmine, realized what happened.

Jasmine and her family are hoping the police can catch the burglar. There is a clear picture of him from the security camera set up in the restaurant. Do you know this man?

I spoke with Jasmine and she's in disbelief but is vowing to forge ahead. She has to in order to feed her family. Jasmine's husband and two children all work with her in the restaurant. It's their life.

The community can help by ordering empanadas

Many in the community have reached out and wondered how they can help Jasmine in her time of need. Here's what you can do. Eat. Go get some empanadas. They are magnificent. You'll love them. There are over 35 different kinds to pick from, platters, tacos, quesadillas, egg rolls, rice, and more.

Jasmine offers cooking classes too. Bring your friends and have some fun.

Jasmine's Nada is located at the Trenton Farmer's Market (its own building in the parking lot), 960 Spruce Street in Lawrence Township.

The grand reopening celebration is June 28

Jasmine isn't letting this stop her. The Grand Reopening Celebration is still on despite the crime.

Stop by tomorrow (June 28), have some empanadas, stay for the fun, and support this amazing small, local business.

