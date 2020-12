It's the holiday season and I think we can all hope to kick back and relax on the couch with a Christmas movie. Yes, life is busy and especially during this time of year, but I know myself and my husband like to have some wine and watch a Christmas movie while snuggling on the couch. The PST On- Air staff all have busy lives as well, but what do they watch when they're not rockin' your airwaves? Find out below.