It took a break last year due to supply chain issues, but it's back this year and going to be better than ever. Are you ready for Halloween vibes? Ready or not, Spirit Halloween has announced the grand opening of its flagship store in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, and it's so much more than just your average grand opening celebration.

Spirit Halloween opens on August 1st in Egg Harbor Township

Save the date. It's happening on Saturday, August 1st, at the store on Black Horse Pike. It's a big outdoor festival. If you're into Halloween (who's not?), this is a big deal.

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Preregistration for Spirit Halloween's Flagship Grand Opening was capped at 2,000 tickets and sold out almost immediately, but that doesn't mean you have to miss the fun. The festival is open to the public and free.

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There will be games, giveaways, and treats during the grand opening

It's going to be a whole vibe. Starting at 7 AM, you can start lining up to grab a lanyard if you missed the chance to pre-register. The lanyard will guarantee you access to the store that day. At 8 AM, check-in starts for General Admission. The outdoor festivities will kick off then, too. There will be Halloween-themed games, giveaways, food, treats, and some scary good surprises.

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The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 10 AM to open the store

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 10 AM, which will officially open the store. The outdoor fun continues until noon, and the store won't close until 8 PM. Feel free to come in costume. I'm sure you won't be the only one.

Spirit Halloween's flagship store is located in Harbor Square, 6725 Black Horse Pike, in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Don't miss the grand opening outdoor festival on August 1st. It's Summerween, so it's never too early to think about Spooky Szn.

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