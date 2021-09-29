As if things related to Britney Spears' conservatorship couldn't get any more toxic...

The pop star's father, Jamie Spears, will most likely undergo FBI investigation for “horrifying and unconscionable invasions of his adult daughter’s privacy,” as stated in Monday's filing from the singer's attorney, Matthew Rosengart.

The filing comes after Spears' team submitted a set of new documents to the Los Angeles Supreme Court last week.

According to a summarized report from Deadline, both the New York Times and a new documentary from FX on Hulu alleges Jamie "detailed a pervasive surveillance system that has been monitoring the singer’s every movement and conversation — including in her bedroom — for years."

In the 21-page document retrieved by Deadline, Rosengart, a lawyer from Greenberg Traurig LLP, claims "Mr. Spears has crossed unfathomable lines."

“While they are not evidence, the allegations warrant serious investigation, certainly by Ms. Spears as, among other things, California is a ‘two-party’ consent state," reads the petition to remove Spears' father from the conservatorship.

“As a result of these deeply-disturbing allegations, Mr. Spears will inevitably be focused over the next several days and weeks on defending his own interests, not his daughter’s (yet again). And regardless of the outcome of the allegations, what cannot be genuinely disputed is how deeply upsetting they are to Ms. Spears and if nothing else, they magnify the need to suspend Mr. Spears immediately.”

As the filings and petitions continue with an investigation currently pending, Netflix premiered their documentary Britney Vs Spears on Tuesday detailing the investigation and Britney Spears' fight for freedom from her conservatorship.