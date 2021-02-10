February 17 Is Act of Kindness Day – Lets Be Kind To One Another

It is interesting how many people nowadays say that it is hard to find people that are kind and caring. We can agree with that as it can be true in some ways. I can say I experienced some sort of acts of kindness when I was on crutches after my recent knee surgery. Many people of all ages would ask right away if I needed help with the door or would even offer their seat to me.

We can say that there are typically a lot of people that are having a rough day but that does not mean that they will not do good for others when they are out of the funk. Don't get me wrong, you will always run into some very rude people that make everyone believe that there are no acts of kindness being done anymore.

In case you did not know there is an Act of Kindness day and that day is coming up on February 17.

If you are the type of person that wants the whole world to come together and find peace here are some things you can possibly do as an act of kindness and bring a smile to someone's face.

Many people forget common phrases like "Please" and "Thank You." Let's use those more often.

Encourage someone that seems to be running out of motivation.

With face masks on, we all forget how to smile at strangers. Even under the mask just smile because people can feel the good vibes.

Send an appreciative text to someone.

Restaurant workers are having it tough right now. Be nice to them and perhaps leave a good tip.

Never donated before? Let your first donation be at a local food bank.

Don't be rude to others when you are having a tough day.

Hug your loved ones and tell them you love them

There are different ways to be kind and make the world a better place. You don't only have to be kind on Act of Kindness Day. Let's be good to everyone every day.