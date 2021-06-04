Great news. After a year off, because of the pandemic, fireworks are back this year at Rider University, to celebrate the 4th of July, according to the Lawrence Township Recreation Department.

Let's hear it for more normalcy. Yay. The date has been set...Thursday, July 1st. I can't wait. Bring your family, friends, chairs, and blankets. There will be music, food trucks, and of course, fun. The annual tradition is hosted by Lawrence Township and held on the Rider University campus each year.

My family has gone for years, and we love it. We meet friends there, bring lots of food, some bevvys, lawn games, listen to the live music, and hangout until the fireworks start, right after dark. It's like a big tailgate party, and it's so much fun. Hint - when you go early, you're guaranteed a great spot to watch the fireworks.

As soon as I get more details, time, etc, I will pass it along.

Mayor Jeff Martin of Hamilton Township also recently announced that his town is bringing back their 4th of July festivities this year too. That event will take place on Friday, July 2nd (rain date Saturday, July 3rd). It will be similar to Lawrence Township's celebration, with a pre-fireworks concert and food vendors. It will be at Veterans Park (use the Kuser Road entrance). Click here for those details.

I could not be more excited for fireworks this year. It's not only the traditional celebration of our independence, but, a celebration of a little freedom from the COVID-19 restrictions.

