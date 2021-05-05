We LOVE our dogs at the Jersey Shore so it was just a matter of time before someone opened a doggie ice cream shop! Yep, Salty Paws is just for dogs and it's the very first doggie ice cream joint in Jersey!

Salty Paws Is A Doggie Ice Cream Bar and Bakery that your fur baby will want to visit again and again. I mean this is history, you have to check this out! Your pooch has lots of choices of lactose-free frozen ice cream flavors like banana, bacon, peanut butter and more. Of course every ice cream treat needs a topping or two...you can choose from dehydrated chicken or liver, steak n’ sweet potato crumbs, or our favorite, peanut butter yogurt chips. You'll pay $4.99 for one scoop or $6.99 for three scoops plus $1 per topping.

Photo credit: Facebook Salt Paws

So what do you say we take our dogs for a good long run on the beach, a splash in the water and then take them for a cone? Rumor has it, he's been a good boy.

All dogs are welcome to explore the chewy treats, cookies, toys and of course the star of the show, the ice cream! This gives the dog days of summer a whole new meaning! Salty Paws is located at 276 96th Street Stone Harbor, NJ 08247 and I wish them LOTS of luck!

Bone appetite!

