BURLINGTON CITY — First lady Jill Biden toured a school in this city on Monday as part of an effort by her husband's administration to highlight the benefits of his huge COVID relief plan.

Jill Biden was joined by Gov. Phil Murphy on a tour Monday of Samuel Smith Elementary School, where she spoke about how the plan will help families and communities and highlighted steps the school took to reopen.

But her tour revealed the challenges ahead: In one classroom she visited, only two students were in attendance for in-person learning while the other 17 were virtual. Biden sat down at a computer to say hello to the remote learners.

“I just I love being here at a school again: Educators, parents and students, the entire school has come together to bring kids back to the classroom,” she said. “But even with your best efforts, students can’t come, they can’t come in every day, which means that their parents are still having to take time off of work, or figure out childcare solutions. And this school like schools across this country can’t fully reopen without help.”

President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses have begun an ambitious, cross-country tour this week to promote the $1.9 trillion plan as a way to battle the coronavirus and boost the economy. The road show — dubbed the “Help is here” tour by the White House — began Monday with Harris heading to a COVID-19 vaccination site and a culinary academy in Las Vegas.

The president will hit the road later in the week — Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Georgia with Harris on Friday — but he stayed at the White House on Monday to declare that the bill will help put “shots in arms and money in pockets. That’s important.”

Hours earlier, Air Force Two lifted off from Joint Base Andrews and headed west to Nevada, and Harris will also make a stop the following day in Denver to meet with small-business owners. Wednesday sees Jill Biden in Concord, New Hampshire, and Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The stops at vaccination sites, businesses, schools and more are meant to educate the public about different aspects of the giant American Rescue Plan and how the administration says it will help people get to the other side of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden declared on Monday that within the next 10 days, his administration will clear two important benchmarks: distributing 100 million stimulus payments and administering 100 million vaccine doses since he took office.

The plan's key features include direct payments of $1,400 for most single taxpayers, or $2,800 for married couples filing jointly, plus $1,400 per dependent — for a total of $5,600 for a married couple with two children. The payments phase out for those with higher incomes.

An extension of federal unemployment benefits will continue through Sept. 6 at $300 a week. There's $350 billion for state, local and tribal governments, $130 billion for K-12 schools and about $50 billion to expand COVID-19 testing, among other provisions.

Restaurants and bars that were forced to close or limit service can take advantage of a new multibillion-dollar grant program, and the plan also has tens of billions of dollars to help people who have fallen behind on rent and mortgage payments.

The bill cleared Congress without any backing from Republicans, despite polling that found broad public support. Republicans argued the bill was too expensive and included too many provisions not directly linked to the virus.

The “Help is here” tour is taking Harris on her first domestic trip as vice president. Her husband, the nation's first “second gentleman,” was breaking off for separate events in Las Vegas on Monday and New Mexico on Wednesday.