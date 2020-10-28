Food Finds! Here’s What Karli K Thought About ‘Southern Comforts’ in Morrisville

Hey! It’s me again, you know the foodie. So this time I was on a legit hunt. I love all types of food, which I am sure you all know by now. I went on a little quest and I think I found my new spot.

I've been looking for soul food spots for what feels like centuries! It’s not that I can’t find one, but it would be nice to have one close to home instead of me driving all the way across the bride. Guess what? I did it! I found my new spot.

Last night, my mom and I were in the mood for soul food and ended up at Southern Comforts in Morrisville, Pennsylvania. This restaurant is located in the Pennsbury Plaza. The shopping center also has a planet fitness, Wendy’s, and a beauty supply store amongst other businesses.

Let’s get down to the nitty gritty! When I first walked in I could not help but to smile! Of course, no one saw it because of the mask, but you get the picture! The inside felt like I was literally right at home. It was so refreshing and had tons of inspirational quotes everywhere.

My mom ordered baked turkey wings, candied sweet potatoes, and asparagus. I decided to do it a little differently. I will say they were the biggest turkey wings I have ever seen! I ordered brisket, lima beans, and cabbage. We also ordered a side of mac and cheese to share and got to sample some cakes. All I can say is WOW! The food was so good and absolutely with the price! The turkey wing platter was just $9.99 and my brisket platter was $12.00. It was like biting into heaven!

I did a little digging to find out what I could. According to their website, Chef Rich has over 30 years experience in the food industry. His specialty is cooking just really good food. That phrase “really good food” is just an understatement! The food is amazing!

The next time you are looking for good food, give them a try!