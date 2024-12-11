If you're a fan of McDonald's, you're in for some changes in the new year, according to Mashed.

Changes coming to McDonald's in 2025

The mega-popular fast food restaurant is getting ready to roll out some exciting changes in 2025.

Before you grumble (I know change is hard), you may actually like them.

McDonald's is making moves to keep up with the times while still making you happy because it's all about the customer after all, right?

The Value Meal will be permanent

One of the most exciting updates is the permanent addition of the $5 Value Meal. I love saying money.

After a great response to this money-saving menu, McDonald's has decided to have it stick around.

Introducing the McValue Menu

But that's not all. They’re also rolling out new "McValue Menus."

These menus will have more affordable options.

McDonald's will also introduce a Buy One, Add One offer, where you can grab an extra item for just a dollar more when you buy a regular-priced menu item.

McDonald's is going more green

McDonald's is trying to be more sustainable as well.

In 2025, they plan to finalize their shift to cage-free eggs, something that's been in the works for awhile.

You can expect more eco-friendly things to be introduced as the company focuses on ways to be more green.

The Big Arch Burger will be a new menu item

Look for the Big Arch Burger. After testing it overseas, this big burger with two quarter-pound patties and special sauce, is expected to hit America sometime in 2025.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts on the menu

Oh, and you'll be able to order Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Yum.

McDonald’s began serving them in 2024, and by 2026, all U.S. locations will be offering them.

Finally, McDonald's is fixing their soft-serve machines, so you’ll be able to enjoy your cone without any problems.

With all these changes coming in 2025, it looks like McDonald’s is about to get even better.

For more changes and details, click here.

