Free Coffee at Dunkin’ for National Coffee Day

Did someone say free coffee at Dunkin'? Yup. National Coffee Day is coming soon, and you could get a free cup, according to Dunkin's website.

So, here are the details: National Coffee Day is this Tuesday (September 29th). Dunkin' seems to be kind of taking over the holiday by renaming it National Dunkin' Day. Lol. In honor of the big day, Dunkin's across the country are giving away a free hot or iced medium coffee when you make a purchase. That's easy enough, right? Score. That's a great way to start your day when the weekend is nowhere in sight.

Drayton Martin, Vice President of Brand Stewardship at Dunkin’ said in a statement, "For so many Americans, Dunkin’ equals coffee, and coffee equals Dunkin’… there is simply no other coffee choice. We’re declaring National Coffee Day as National Dunkin’ Day to highlight how much our coffee means to people, and create an opportunity to raise a cup to everyone across the entire country who understands and appreciates how important that daily cup of Dunkin’ can be to keep running."

If you can't make it to Dunkin' for your free coffee on National Coffee/Dunkin' Day, don't worry. You can enter to win the coolest Dunkin’ care package which includes Dunkin’ ready-to-drink iced coffee, K-Cup® pods, Dunkin’ Extra Extra Creamer Singles, tumblers, masks, stickers, temporary tattoos, tote bags, and more.This sounds awesome. To enter, head to Dunkin's Instagram or Twitter today (September 23rd) and comment on the post with the emoji that best describes you before having your Dunkin’ and tag a friend using #NationalDunkinDaySweepstakes.

Also, don't miss the special line of National Dunkin' Day merch. You can grab it here starting tomorrow (Thursday, September 24th). Set a reminder in your phone, I'm sure it will sell out fast.

