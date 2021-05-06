FREE COFFEE ALERT: Nurses, and all other healthcare workers, will be treated to free coffee at Dunkin' Thursday, May 6th, in honor of National Nurses Day, according to a Dunkin' press release.

Dunkin' calls them "healthcare heroes," and wants to say "thank you" to all those out there on the frontline day in, day out. We all appreciate all of your long hours and hard work, especially over the past year. During this ongoing pandemic, healthcare workers are sacrificing so much to keep everyone they come in contact with safe and well.

Who doesn't love free coffee? All healthcare heroes can grab a FREE medium hot or iced coffee throughout the day today. If you're on your way to work, you're going to need that caffeine, right? You don't even have to buy anything else (although, I'm sure you'll be tempted. Lol), just grab your free coffee and go. Make sure you show your work ID.

Dunkin' said in a statement, "From the very start of the pandemic, Dunkin’ and our franchisees have offered our support and gratitude to healthcare professionals nationwide."

Just an FYI, the generous offer excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew. Limit 1 free coffee per healthcare worker. Dairy alternatives like cold foam, flavors, and espresso shots may cost you a little more. Not valid on mobile orders.

Dunkin' continues to support the frontline in many ways during this COVID-19 crisis. Click here to find out how.

Thank you, nurses, and all healthcare workers, for everything you do. You're all very special people.