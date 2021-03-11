Free Food Distribution in East Windsor Next Sunday

The Patch reports, there will be a free food distribution drive happening on March 21st for those families in need of food. The Trenton Are Soup Kitchen and Rise have teamed up once again to distribute food to those in need in our area. Whoever is in need can just drive up to Modway parking lot, on 329 Wyckoff Mills Road, in East Windsor beginning at 10am. Once they run out of food, that's it, It will be on a first come first serve basis, so I suggest you get there early to secure your spot in line. Each family will receive a very generous portion of food and other household items safely put in their car. For more information, check out this article from The Patch.

I remember a year ago, when this country shut down and some people worried where their next meal was going to come from. People had been laid off, businesses had been temporarily closed and trying to get unemployment on the phone was a nightmare for some. Once the schools shut down many families panicked because their kids were receiving 1-2 meals a day at school. When schools started distributing lunches to residents, I know that made it a little easier on families who had been struggling. We have a big hunger problem in this country and right here in our are area. When I hear about free food distributions, it makes my heart so happy that we are helping out our fellow residents. I actually plan to go get a box and whatever doesn't need to be cooked, I will hand out to some homeless people I usually see on my way home from work. If the food needs to be prepared, maybe I'll pass it along to people at the food distribution, maybe they can use a little extra. I am fortunate enough to be able to provide for my family. I can absolutely give my box to those who need it.