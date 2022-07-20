It looks like it's the end of an era. The Friendly's in Morrisville has closed its doors for good. I'm sure many locals are sad to see it go.

The restaurant has been on West Trenton Avenue for 40 years, but when one of my co-workers stopped by for a treat on his way home the other day, it was closed.

As of Friday (July 15th) the Facebook page for this location was still being updated but, it was just general pictures of Friendly's ice cream.

The big Friendly's sign has already been taken off of the building and a big red banner is hanging on the front window that reads in part, "After 40 years of serving great food and ice cream, we are closing this location July 5th."

The sign also directs you to the next closest Friendly's location which is on East Lincoln Highway in Langhorne.

There are other locations at Neshaminy Mall, on Street Road in Bensalem, Route 611 in Horsham and one in Mercer County...on Washington Boulevard in Robbinsville (Foxmoor Shopping Center)....Cherry Hill and Marlton too.

Not sure why this location closed, whether it was pandemic related or not, but, I hope this isn't the beginning of the end of this chain.

Friendly's is a classic. It's a great family restaurant where you don't have to worry about your kids being too loud or sitting like soldiers.

We used to take our kids there when they were younger. It's a casual atmosphere with kid-friendly food and fun desserts that keep you going back.

The Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Sundae is my favorite and sooo delicious. I'm going to have to go get one now. Lol.

