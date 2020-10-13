Frozen Fan Fest is Going Virtual this Year

If you're a huge fan of Frozen, and Frozen 2, you've probably heard of Frozen Fan Fest. The virtual event is being hosted by Ayesha Curry and there are sing a longs, cooking lessons, even a sign language demonstration. Those are just a few of the awesome things that will take place during Frozen Fan Fest. You can check them all out here. The virtual event starts at 9am on Sunday October 18th and will last around 3 hours. There's also going to be an exclusive first look at Once Upon a Snowman which will be coming to Disney+ on October 23rd. If you've got little ones at home, Disney just planned your entire morning for you. After it's over, all you need to do is give them lunch and then put them down for a nap. If you don't have little ones and you'll be participating in the virtual event yourself, I'm not judging. Once the event is over, you can even take a nap yourself. You can get details, recipes, even outfits to wear and games to play all here.

My son is only 9 months old and he just started to crawl, so I'm not sure if I'd be able to have him sit and participate in this 3 hour event, but I can't wait until he's at an age where he can. Especially a movie like Frozen, that I can watch again and again, I would definitely enjoy this event. It's great when events become virtual so die hard fans can still experience their favorite events, from the comfort of their own homes. Great job Disney!