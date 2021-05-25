Gallery: Stunning Pictures of New Jersey Beaches

Memorial Day weekend is almost here. People call it the unofficial kick off to summer, and I know I cannot wait until Friday to head down the Parkway to the Jersey Shore.





There's something about the beach and the ocean that just soothes people. When I used to have a bad day, sometimes I'd just drive down to see the ocean by myself.





So if you're having a stressful day or week, or whatever. Hopefully these photos of Jersey Beaches and the Ocean from professional photographers bring you some peace.





Feel free to screenshot and take them.