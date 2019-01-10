Get Married at Hamilton’s Kuser Mansion on Valentine’s Day

If you live in Hamilton (Mercer County), and you want to tie the knot with your honey on Valentine's Day, Mayor Kelly Yaede has announced she'll be doing ceremonies at Kuser Mansion.

What a great setting for a wedding. Your pictures will be absolutely beautiful.

It's going to take some planning, though. According to InsiderNJ, you must get in touch with the mayor's office before Thursday, February 7th to talk about details. You can call the office at (609) 890-3507.

That's not all (this is important), you then will have to contact the Hamilton Township Division of Health by noon on Friday, February 8th to make an appointment to fill out the marriage license application. Their phone number is (609) 890-3826.

Let me give you a warning, this is popular each year, so call now if you'd like to do it. There's limited availability, and the ceremonies will be booked on a first come, first serve basis.

Mayor Yaede is excited. She said, “One of the best parts of being Mayor is being able to officiate the wedding ceremonies of so many happy couples, and Valentine’s Day presents itself as a very special holiday for these special ceremonies.”

If you're wondering how many people you can bring to celebrate with you, they say the room where the ceremonies will take place, the Drawing Room, can comfortably fit up to 20 people.

This is so sweet...I just may have to become a wedding crasher. Lol.