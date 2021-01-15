Get Paid To Binge Netflix And Eat Pizza!

I think that this is one of the coolest things I have heard all year, considering we are only 15 days into 2021. You might be eligible to get paid $500 to watch Netflix and eat pizza!

Let’s be real, if we could all stay home, watch tv, and eat for a living we would all be doing that! No matter how much we might love our jobs, there are those days where we don’t want to move at all. To be honest, that is what many of us do in our spare time anyway so that makes this even better!

So let me break this down for you a little more. Not only do you get to just sit there and binge watch shows on Netflix, but you also get to eat a lot of pizza. You get to review the pizza at that! Do you know how often I do that?? For FREE? Now, they are going to pay you for it. Delish says they're looking for a "professional binge watcher" that will get paid $500 to watch three Netflix shows and will receive a stipend to order various pizzas.

There are a couple of rules. You will be given a set of criteria in regards to what you will be judging the shows and pizza off of. The shows will be judged based on story lines, "Netflix and Chill" suitability, acting quality and cheesiness, and satisfaction of episodes and series endings. As far as the pizza goes, they want to know about the appearance, taste, texture, cheese, and value for the price! Sounds easy enough to me.

You don't’ get to just chase any show, of course. You will get to choose from shows such as:

The Queen’s Gambit

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

Ozark

Virgin River

The Umbrella Academy

Below Deck

All you have to do is apply at their website before February 12th. Good luck!