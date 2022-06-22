One of the most popular channels on television these days is the Food Network. Many different shows feature some of the most popular chefs from around the world today. One of the most popular stars from the Food Network today is Guy Fieri.

Guy Fieri has one of the most popular shows on the Food Network, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. The show travels the nation looking for some of the best Mom & Pop eateries in America.

Guy has visited many locations around the United States including right here in New Jersey. It always draws some big attention when Guy picks a Garden State location to feature on the show.

In Guy's latest trip, according to a recent Patch article, to New Jersey, we find him in Somerset County as he traveled to Turf Surf and Earth in Somerville.

According to the Patch, Turf Surf and Earth is "a fast-casual restaurant at 46 East Main Street" Offering "an exciting assortment of food, including burgers, chicken, seafood, and lots of plant-based options served just the way you want them."

According to the folks at Turf Surf and Earth, the episode on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives will air on Food Network on July 8th at 9 pm.

Very exciting to have another New Jersey restaurant selected for this hit show. Have you ever eaten at Turf Surf and Earth? If you have please share your review with us and let us know what you loved? We always enjoy getting your "feedback" lol get it?

