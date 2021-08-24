Hailey Bieber Just Showed Some Support for Selena Gomez on Social Media

Selena Gomez is absolutely stunning on the cover of the September issue of Elle, and it looks like Hailey Bieber agrees.

Fans noted that Bieber liked a post about Gomez's cover on the publication's official Instagram account, something which Elle has confirmed.

Although there has been speculation that the two women are feuding due to their involvement with Justin Bieber, Elle notes that this is not the first time they have acknowledged each other on social media.

The publication reports that Hailey liked a post on Vogue's Instagram announcing that Gomez would cover their April 2021 issue. She also liked a more casual photo in 2019 that showed the singer celebrating the release of her singles "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look at Her Now."

There's speculation that the former song — a heartfelt declaration of independence following a breakup — is directed toward Justin, who Gomez dated on and off over the years. The end of her relationship with the Canadian pop star came a few short months before he got together with Hailey in 2018.

In turn, Gomez appeared to defend Hailey during an Instagram Live in 2019. Although Hailey wasn't mentioned by name, the singer made it clear that she did not want to partake in bullying on social media. “I do not stand for women tearing women down,” she said before urging her followers to be kind.

Gomez reflected on some hard battles she's faced in her interview with Elle. “My lupus, my kidney transplant, chemotherapy, having a mental illness, going through very public heartbreaks—these were all things that honestly should have taken me down,” she admitted. However, she found a way to keep going: by telling herself that she'd help others. “That’s really what kept me going. There could have been a time when I wasn’t strong enough, and would have done something to hurt myself.”

It's worth mentioning that the photo Hailey liked on the publication's Instagram includes a reference to Gomez's heartbreak.

Interestingly, in the interview the "Vulnerable" hit-maker also revealed that she doesn't have Instagram on her phone or even know the password to her account. So although there seems to be no bad blood between her and Hailey, it doesn't seem likely that she'll be liking any of the model's photos in the near future in return.