It sounds like the old Cost Cutters shopping center on Whitehorse-Mercerville Road in Hamilton will finally be getting a facelift, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

The strip center has been an empty eye sore for so long...more than 15 years. Every time I drive by I think about what I'd like to see go in those spaces to give it new life. Well, a new life is in the works as Hamilton Township goes through the process of buying it.

During the Hamilton Township Council meeting earlier this week, the move to buy the property was approved. Council President, Rick Tighe, said, “The acquisition of the former Whitehorse ShopRite property is another example of our Mayor and Council working together to redevelop properties that have been neglected and ignored for too long."

So, what happens now? Well, the deal should be completed by the end of this year (it's being sold to the township for $700,000), and then, the Mayor of Hamilton, Jeff Martin, wants to know what you'd like to see in that spot...I'm not kidding. The Mayor said, "I want to thank Council, the property owner and all those involved in coming up with a creative solution to a decades-old problem. This now puts the Township in the driver’s seat on redeveloping the property. While we expect the deal to close by the end of the 2020, we want to hear directly from the residents on what they would like to see at the property."

So, let's hear it. What would you like to see in there?

How about a Target? I can't believe Hamilton doesn't have one already. A Bath & Body Works? There can never be too many of those in the area. Lol. Trader Joes?

Can't wait to see the transformation.