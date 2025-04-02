You may or may not have seen this coming.

DeLorenzo's Pizza in Hamilton has reopened

DeLorenzo's Pizza is back open and making pizza again.

The announcement was made on Facebook.

It read, "DeLorenzo's on Sloan Ave is officially open."

I thought this may be happening soon because when I drove by over the weekend the bright orange signs that had been plastered on the windows and doors of the restaurant were down.

The property was seized by the NJ Division of Taxation

If you're not up to speed about what's been going on, the bright orange signs were a "Notice of Seizure" from the State of New Jersey Division of Taxation.

Customers that showed up to the restaurant on Tuesday, March 11 were greeted by the signs and locked doors.

The signs said that the property had been seized because of non-payment of New Jersey state taxes.

Loyal customers were so upset at the thought of never having their favorite pizza again.

Soon after the closure, the owner of DeLorenzo's Pizza, Rick DeLorenzo, told me his head was spinning.

He said his business faced many challenges over these recent post-pandemic years and his priority was always making ends meet, paying his employees, paying the rent, and trying to keep up with the rising costs of supplies.

DeLorenzo emphasized he just wanted to get back to doing what he loved...making pizza.

A GoFundMe was started to help pay the tax debt

DeLorenzo started a GoFundMe for help to pay his tax debt, and much to the surprise of many, the donations started pouring in.

Last I checked, there were over $13,000 in donations.

DeLorenzo paid his tax debt to NJ

On March 29, DeLorenzo told me his debt was paid.

"I was able to pay off my debts with the assistance of a great number of people through GoFundMe and some very generous friends around the country."

DeLorenzo told me, "I owe a great deal to the people who love me as much as they love DeLorenzo's Pizza. I thank each and every one of them from the depths of my heart."

I received a message from DeLorenzo on Tuesday afternoon (April 1) saying the restaurant was officially open and he was "dying to make a hot, fresh, Trenton Tomato Pie for all of our wonderful guests."

Don't get DeLorenzo's Pizza in Hamilton confused with DeLorenzo's Tomato Pies in Robbinsville, NJ and Yardley, PA. They are NOT affiliated.

DeLorenzo's Pizza is located at 147 Sloan Avenue in Hamilton, NJ (Mercer County).

