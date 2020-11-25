Hamilton Helping It’s Restaurants Stay Afloat This Winter

Hamilton Township has launched a new program aimed at helping local restaurants in town stay afloat this winter, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

The program is called the "Hamilton Township Propane Support Program." It was recently approved by the Hamilton Township Council and will make $20,000 available to local restaurants to help offset propane costs. The propane is used to heat their outdoor dining spaces, crucial to sustaining business during the upcoming colder months. Capacity for indoor dining is still only at 25% in New Jersey, due to the pandemic. These funds will allow restaurants who were unable to afford propane heaters to buy them, and others to refill their propane tanks.

I've been so impressed with the quick thinking of local restaurants to pivot to becoming outdoor restaurants. Some awesome outdoor spaces have been created all over the area. I'm happy to see the restaurants in Hamilton will be receiving this assistance. It shows the township cares about their local businesses.

Jeff Martin, Hamilton Township's Mayor (and guest star on Chris & The Crew), said, "The Propane Support Program is yet another innovative way for Hamilton to connect with our local restaurants and provide them with financial resources during these challenging times. Through a partnership with Yardville Supply Company and Mercer Ace Hardware, the Township will be able to supply these tanks at a discounted rate, and allow restaurants to refill these tanks for the same price."

In order to receive the financial assistance, restaurants have to register for the program by emailing Kate Kane at Kkane@hamiltonnj.com. The name of the restaurant, contact information, and an estimate of the number of tanks used on a weekly basis must be included in the email.

Hopefully, it will be a mild winter. Remember to support your local restaurants. They need your business.