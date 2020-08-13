Hamilton Heroes To Be Featured on Township Calendar

You may recognize some faces on the Hamilton Township annual calendar next year, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

Jeff Martin, the Mayor of Hamilton Township (and friend of Chris & the Crew) announced earlier this week that frontline and essential workers throughout Hamilton Township, "Hamilton Heroes," will be featured on the 2021 township calendar. Hamilton businesses and residents who have made a difference by volunteering during the pandemic will also be recognized.

Know anybody who deserves the honor (doctors, nurses, emts, firefighters, grocery store workers, teachers, etc.)? You can nominate your favorite "Hamilton Heroes" by submitting a picture of him or her HERE. It has to be in by Friday, October 2nd. Check out the rules and fill out the consent form HERE. There will be a selection committee choosing the "winners," although they're all winners, right?

Mayor Martin said in the article, “The theme for our upcoming calendar, ‘Hamilton Heroes’, provides both our residents and businesses the opportunity to join us as a Township in saying ‘thank you’ to those who selflessly gave of themselves for the betterment of our community. As Mayor, I am proud of all of our Hamilton residents and organizations who have risen to the occasion time and time again, especially over the past several months – giving their time, energy, and talents.”

The 2021 calendar will be produced in the fall and given out to residents and local businesses right before the start of the new year.

Thank you to all of our area heroes. I see you and all that you've done and are continuing to do during this very challenging time.